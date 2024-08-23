Allied Blenders To Boost Legal Compliance With Lexplosion's SaaS Offering

Allied Blenders and Distillers Ltd. has collaborated with legal technology provider Lexplosion Solutions Pvt. to strengthen its legal compliance framework. The partnership will help deploy Komrisk, a regulatory compliance management software, to enhance ABDL's regulatory adherence.

The implementation of the software is expected to ease operational efficiencies across the ABDL group. This includes centralised compliance management across locations, including own bottling units, extra-neutral alcohol distilleries, regional offices, and regulatory domains, as well as real-time regulatory updates and alerts.

With the software, ABDL will aim to improve risk assessment and mitigation and enhance reporting and analytics capabilities. Additionally, it will allow ABDL to streamline workflows for compliance-related tasks, helping manage statutory regulatory requirements.

"In today's complex regulatory environment, maintaining robust compliance is crucial for any business. With Lexplosion coming on board through its compliance management offering in Komrisk, we are certain to augment our compliance management capabilities. We expect the new SaaS offering to improve efficiencies with respect to time," said Alok Gupta, managing director of Allied Blenders and Distillers.

Indranil Choudhury, chief exeuctive officer of Lexplosion Solutions, said, "Komrisk's cloud-based platform will provide ABDL with real-time regulatory updates, streamlined compliance processes and enhanced visibility across its operations. This partnership underscores the growing importance of technology-driven solutions in managing complex regulatory landscapes."