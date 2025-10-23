'@All' — WhatsApp’s New Group Chat Communication Feature To Make Tagging Members Easy

WhatsApp is introducing a new feature allowing users to mention all members in group chats with a single “@all” tag, instead of manually tagging members — a process that is cumbersome and time consuming.

The “mention all” feature enables group-wide notifications, ensuring all participants are alerted regardless of their settings. It appears in the mention menu alongside individual tags, offering an easy way to communicate urgent messages, which is particularly helpful in active group conversations where messages can get overlooked.

The new feature is available to some beta testers via a new Android update through the Google Play beta programme, which takes the version up to 2.25.31.9, according to WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo. The feature will reportedly roll out to more users in the coming weeks.