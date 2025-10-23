'@All' — WhatsApp’s New Group Chat Communication Feature To Make Tagging Members Easy
WhatsApp is introducing a new feature allowing users to mention all members in group chats with a single “@all” tag, instead of manually tagging members — a process that is cumbersome and time consuming.
The “mention all” feature enables group-wide notifications, ensuring all participants are alerted regardless of their settings. It appears in the mention menu alongside individual tags, offering an easy way to communicate urgent messages, which is particularly helpful in active group conversations where messages can get overlooked.
The new feature is available to some beta testers via a new Android update through the Google Play beta programme, which takes the version up to 2.25.31.9, according to WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo. The feature will reportedly roll out to more users in the coming weeks.
WhatsApp Group Size Rules For @All Feature
The @all feature varies by group size. In smaller groups (32 or fewer members), all participants can use it. In larger groups or community chats (over 32 members), only admins can use @all to prevent notification overload.
Limiting @all in larger groups prevents excessive notifications, which could disrupt chats with many members. For smaller groups, open access supports equal participation, while admin-only use in larger groups ensures important announcements.
@All Notification Control
Users can mute @all notifications in any group via the group chat information screen, giving them control over their notification preferences. This setting persists even if a group is fully muted, ensuring users aren’t disturbed by group-wide mentions. Alternatively, users can keep @all notifications active for important updates, with highlight notifications available when the group isn’t muted.
Benefits Of WhatsApp’s @All Feature
The @all feature saves time by eliminating the need to tag individuals separately. It enhances transparency by notifying everyone simultaneously and improves coordination in groups requiring quick responses. It’s also a practical tool for ensuring critical information reaches all members efficiently.