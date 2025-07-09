All About Sabih Khan: Apple’s New COO Of Indian Descent Who Will Replace Jeff Williams
Khan, who has been with Apple for 30 years, is currently the senior vice president of operations.
In a significant change in leadership at Apple, Sabih Khan, a business executive of Indian descent, has been appointed as the new chief operating officer.
As per a press release, Apple revealed that 62-year-old Jeff Williams, the present COO, is set to resign from his position later this month. As part of a decision that has been in the works for a long time, he will be moving into a new role while still reporting to Apple CEO Tim Cook. In his new capacity, he will lead the Apple’s design team and manage Apple Watch and various health product lines.
Sabih Khan: The New Apple COO
Khan, who has been with Apple for 30 years, is currently the senior vice president of operations and will take on his new position later this month. He manages the global supply chain, supplier responsibility initiatives, and operations teams.
Cook commended Khan as a crucial figure in the development of Apple’s supply chain, emphasising his contributions to advancing manufacturing technologies, increasing US production, and improving Apple’s response to global obstacles.
“Sabih is a brilliant strategist who has been one of the central architects of Apple’s supply chain. While overseeing Apple’s supply chain, he has helped pioneer new technologies in advanced manufacturing, overseen the expansion of Apple’s manufacturing footprint in the United States, and helped ensure that Apple can be nimble in response to global challenges,” Cook said.
“He has advanced our ambitious efforts in environmental sustainability, helping reduce Apple’s carbon footprint by more than 60%. Above all, Sabih leads with his heart and his values, and I know he will make an exceptional chief operating officer,” Cook added.
Sabih Khan’s Indian Roots
Khan was born in 1966 in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh. During his school years, his family moved to Singapore before they eventually settled in the US. He studied mechanical engineering and economics in his dual bachelor’s from Tufts University and later completed his master’s in mechanical engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.
Before taking on his role in Apple’s procurement team in 1995, Khan worked at GE Plastics as an applications development engineer and technical leader.