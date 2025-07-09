All About Sabih Khan: Apple’s New COO Of Indian Descent Who Will Replace Jeff Williams

Khan, who has been with Apple for 30 years, is currently the senior vice president of operations and will take on his new position later this month. He manages the global supply chain, supplier responsibility initiatives, and operations teams.

Cook commended Khan as a crucial figure in the development of Apple’s supply chain, emphasising his contributions to advancing manufacturing technologies, increasing US production, and improving Apple’s response to global obstacles.

“Sabih is a brilliant strategist who has been one of the central architects of Apple’s supply chain. While overseeing Apple’s supply chain, he has helped pioneer new technologies in advanced manufacturing, overseen the expansion of Apple’s manufacturing footprint in the United States, and helped ensure that Apple can be nimble in response to global challenges,” Cook said.

“He has advanced our ambitious efforts in environmental sustainability, helping reduce Apple’s carbon footprint by more than 60%. Above all, Sabih leads with his heart and his values, and I know he will make an exceptional chief operating officer,” Cook added.