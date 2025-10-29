AI’s Growing Demand For Resources Is Unsustainable: NTT Data Study

There is an urgent need to embed sustainability into every layer of AI development and deployment to counteract the technology’s environmental impact, a new study from NTT Data shows. The study illustrates the growing environmental impact of AI and outlines a path to sustainable innovation.

The technology requires enormous volumes of electricity to support surging computational demands to train large language models, run inference pipelines, and maintain always-on services. Researchers predict AI workloads will drive more than 50% of data centre power consumption by 2028.

Other primary environmental impacts include water consumption for data centre cooling systems, e-waste, and rare earth mineral extraction for hardware production.