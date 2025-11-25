Airtel Internet Not Working? Users Across India Report Outage

Several internet users across India have reported a possible outage in Airtel network since Monday, according to Downdetector.

Over the last 24 hours, users have consistently reported outage in Airtel's internet services, with some even taking to X to voice their frustration.

The issue appears to be pan-India as well and not restricted to any particular city, with Downdetector's map feature showcasing complaints coming in from cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai, among others.