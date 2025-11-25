Airtel Internet Not Working? Users Across India Report Outage
Users have reported an outage in not only Airtel mobile internet but also its broadband services.
Several internet users across India have reported a possible outage in Airtel network since Monday, according to Downdetector.
Over the last 24 hours, users have consistently reported outage in Airtel's internet services, with some even taking to X to voice their frustration.
The issue appears to be pan-India as well and not restricted to any particular city, with Downdetector's map feature showcasing complaints coming in from cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai, among others.
Users across India report Airtel outage. (Photo: Downdetector)
What's up with @Airtel_Presence broadband?— Aakash (@aakash_rewari) November 25, 2025
Yesterday the internet was down all day, and today too. I had a team meeting and my internet suddenly went down.
Still no public apology? Do you want me to file a complaint with the national consumer helpline and take this seriously?
@Airtel_Presence what is the network issue in BKC Mumbai? Specifically Crescenzo building— Twitting Rom (@twittingrom) November 25, 2025
Many are even facing problems with payment and messaging due to the lack of a stable connection.
What's wrong with Airtel in mumbai today? I can't make any payment or send any message on whatsapp— Ashish (@ghalkeashish) November 25, 2025
Airtel, though, is yet to issue any official statement on the extended period of downtime, much to the frustration of customers, with complains pouring in for the network.
However, it must be noted that call and messaging services are working fine in Airtel so far, with the downtime only appearing to be impacting the internet services.