Business NewsTechnologyAirtel Internet Not Working? Users Across India Report Outage
ADVERTISEMENT

Airtel Internet Not Working? Users Across India Report Outage

Users have reported an outage in not only Airtel mobile internet but also its broadband services.

25 Nov 2025, 11:48 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Airtel network is facing extended downtime.. (Photo: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Airtel network is facing extended downtime.. (Photo: NDTV Profit)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Several internet users across India have reported a possible outage in Airtel network since Monday, according to Downdetector.

Over the last 24 hours, users have consistently reported outage in Airtel's internet services, with some even taking to X to voice their frustration.

The issue appears to be pan-India as well and not restricted to any particular city, with Downdetector's map feature showcasing complaints coming in from cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai, among others.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Users across India report Airtel outage. (Photo: Downdetector)</p></div>

Users across India report Airtel outage. (Photo: Downdetector)

Users have reported an outage in not only Airtel mobile internet but also its broadband services.

Many are even facing problems with payment and messaging due to the lack of a stable connection.

Airtel, though, is yet to issue any official statement on the extended period of downtime, much to the frustration of customers, with complains pouring in for the network.

However, it must be noted that call and messaging services are working fine in Airtel so far, with the downtime only appearing to be impacting the internet services.

ALSO READ

Bharti Airtel Q2 Results: Profit Surges 14%, Revenue Up; ARPU Rises
Opinion
Bharti Airtel Q2 Results: Profit Surges 14%, Revenue Up; ARPU Rises
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT