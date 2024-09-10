AirPods 4 To Have Built-In Hearing Aids

Apple announced AirPods 4 on Monday, launching three versions of the product, such as the AirPods 4, AirPods Max and AirPods Pro, which have a built-in hearing aid feature.

The product is designed using advanced modelling tools like three-dimensional photogrammetry and laser topography to build unparalleled data sets with 50 million individual data points to design the most comfortable shape for the earphones.

They are powered by the A2 chip using heavily researched acoustic architecture and open-ear design to have features such as personalised spatial audio and the ability to use their artificial intelligence Siri to make hands-free calls, giving the use the ability to nod their head 'Yes' or shake their head 'No' to answer calls using Siri.

Voice isolation instantly removes background noise around the person, no matter what the environment is.

The AirPods Pro offer "pro-level active noise cancellation" with a "crystal-clear transparency mode" and in-built health features with hearing protection and passive noise reduction, which focus on intermittent noise that is 48,000 times louder and filter it out.

It is powered by the A2 chip and is a clinically validated hearing test for AirPods Pro and the iPhone. Users can take it at home and tap the screen when they hear a tone at different volumes at different frequencies.

It is developed using large-scale real-world data and validated against the clinical gold standard of pure-tone audiometry. It also has a personalised hearing profile stored privately and securely in the IOS health app.

The AirPods Pro will have a clinical-grade hearing-aid feature, where the AirPods are transformed into a personalised hearing aid, allowing users to hear their surroundings better. The hearing profile can be adjusted automatically to music, movies and phone calls.

A hearing test will also be available in a software update to IOS 18 and AirPods 2.