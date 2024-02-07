Airlines, Airports Increase IT Spend To Improve Passenger Journey, Meet Sustainability Goals

Airlines and airports are taking steps to optimise the passenger experience, with over half implementing IT to improve efficiency across check-in, bag tag and boarding in 2023. According to the report, 70% of airlines are expecting to have biometric ID management in place by 2026, and 90% of airports are investing in major programmes or R&D in this area.

CIOs are looking to supplement passenger processing advancements with innovative solutions on the operations side. To improve efficiency, protect operations against disruption and streamline processes for passengers and staff, CIOs are embracing IT solutions for business intelligence, artificial intelligence and data sharing.

BI is the biggest area of technology investment for airlines in the coming three years, with 73% investing in major programmes. Nearly two-thirds of airports and airlines collect and integrate data, and with the rise of generative AI, they are now looking to AI and machine learning to leverage this data and generate insights. Citing the “use of data to improve operational efficiency,” 97% of airlines and 82% of airports are investing in AI by 2026.

"Airlines and airports have learned from the congestion and disruptions seen in the past two years. Advanced data sharing and analytics tools will allow them to unite stakeholders and identify opportunities for greater efficiency and leaner operations,” SITA Chief Executive Officer David Lavorel said.

“Solutions like total airport management and BI for passenger processing provide airports and airlines real-time insight into the management of assets and passenger flow, allowing for agile, collaborative responses to any disruptions,” Lavorel said.