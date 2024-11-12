Air Quality Check: Google Maps Begins Offering Real-Time AQI Monitoring, Advice

Worried about the rising pollution and poor air quality index in your city and wish to keep a close eye on it with winter approaching? You can now examine the average AQI in real time within Google's Maps app, thanks to a new feature.

In addition to providing information on the AQI, the new feature in Google Maps also provides advice and insights according to the severity of the air pollution.

Beginning this week, the feature will be accessible in over 100 countries, including several locations across India.

According to Google Maps, the AQI is updated hourly. The information, based on the pollutants in a certain area, is easily comprehensible and ranges from 0 to 500, with different colours reflecting the various AQI levels.

0-50: Good (represented in Green)

51-100: Satisfactory (represented in Light Green)

101-200: Moderate (represented in Yellow)

201-300: Poor (represented in Orange)

301-400: Very Poor (represented in Red)

401-500: Severe (represented in Dark Red)

Google Maps also provides a warning about how the AQI may impact vulnerable and general populations. When the AQI is severe, it advises the general population to avoid outdoor activity and vulnerable groups to stay indoors.

0-100 (Good/Satisfactory): Safe for all activities

101-200 (Moderate): Vulnerable population should limit prolonged outdoor exposure

201-500 (Poor/Very Poor/Severe): Avoid outdoor physical exertion/activities and use masks or air purifiers indoors

Here's how you can check AQI using Google Maps:

Open the app

Tap on Layers icon in top right

Select "air quality" from the options

The app will then show the selected area's current AQI

The new feature is particularly useful while travelling to other locations where you expect air quality to be different, so that you can prepare in advance with masks or exposing yourself less to outdoor air. It is also useful if you are planning an outdoor activity or simply want a regular check on AQI if you’re going out for a walk yourself, or especially when taking an elderly or child outdoors.