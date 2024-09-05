Air India Becomes First Indian Airline To Implement New Distribution Capability

Air India has announced it has successfully implemented the integration of New Distribution Capability, becoming the first Indian airline to go live with the latest technology in airline distribution.

The International Air Transport Association launched NDC, a travel industry-supported program, to develop and adopt a new, XML-based data transmission standard. NDC improves the retailing of airline products across multiple channels.

Air India has adopted the latest 21.3 schema of the IATA, changing the way its products are retailed to travel agents, travel corporations, leisure and business travellers, and other travel resellers. The adoption of NDC allows for more personalised and efficient interactions between Air India and its travel partners.

For Air India’s travel partners, this means access to more offers and services, such as tailored flight packages and ancillary products, available in real time. Customers can expect a more streamlined booking process with greater transparency and access to the deals across various sales channels, Air India said.

"Implementing NDC is a significant milestone for Air India as we continue to innovate and enhance our distribution strategy. Our goal is to provide a seamless and efficient booking experience for our travel partners and customers," said Nipun Aggarwal, chief commercial officer, Air India.

Travel agents worldwide can connect to Air India’s NDC and get access to a diverse set of content, including NDC exclusive offers, ancillary services, and fares, which were previously not available through traditional distribution channels. This is expected to enhance the overall booking and travel experience for their clients.