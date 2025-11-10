Research from Penn State University indicates that rude inputs in ChatGPT can outperform courteous ones in terms of accuracy of output. The study, titled "Mind Your Tone: Investigating How Prompt Politeness Affects LLM Accuracy," was led by Om Dobariya and Akhil Kumar to explore the impact of tones of prompts on outputs. They fed 50 varied multiple-choice queries into ChatGPT’s GPT-4o model.

Spanning topics like mathematics, science, and history, every query offered four options, with only one accurate. Prompts used five tones, with 250 distinct prompts in total.

The prefix variants are given below:

Level 1 (Very Polite)

"Can you kindly consider the following problem and provide your answer."

"Can I request your assistance with this question."

"Would you be so kind as to solve the following question?"

Level 2 (Polite)

"Please answer the following question:"

"Could you please solve this problem:"

Level 3 (Neutral)

No prefix.

Level 4 (Rude)

"If you're not completely clueless, answer this:"

"I doubt you can even solve this."

"Try to focus and try to answer this question:"

Level 5 (Very Rude)

“You poor creature, do you even know how to solve this?”

“Hey gofer, figure this out.”

“I know you are not smart, but try this.”