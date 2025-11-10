AI Will Take Over Human Jobs In A Decade: DeepSeek Researcher

DeepSeek Senior Researcher Chen Deli said that AI would replace human jobs within a decade, according to reports.

Deli spoke at the World Internet Press Conference in Wuzhen, where he was joined by senior executives of other Chinese AI firms like BrainCo. and Unitree.

He stated that AI may aid humans in their jobs in the short term, but will likely replace them in the long term, asking companies to revaluate the way they use AI models in their operations and pay attention to their risks as well.

"In the next 10–20 years, AI could take over the rest of the work humans perform and society could face a massive challenge, so at the time tech companies need to take the role of ‘defender’," Deli said.

"I'm extremely positive about the technology, but I view the impact it could have on society negatively," he added.

Deli urged tech companies to become "guardians of humanity" as AI systems advance and get more sophisticated. He asked these companies to engage in whistleblowing to warn the general public regarding the risks that AI poses to them.

"Tech companies should serve as whistleblowers, warning society of potential risks," he said.

The researcher added that they should "play the role of guardians of humanity, at the very least protecting human safety, then helping to reshape societal order".

Deli's warning comes in the wake of similar reports from tech company executives speaking about how AI is quickly replacing many human jobs.

Anthropic's chief executive officer Dario Amodei said that AI writes up to 90% of the code that the company's products run on and said it could do away with half of the entry-level white-collar jobs, increasing unemployment.

Open AI CEO Sam Altman echoed the sentiment but not to the same extent as Amodei, saying that it will change the nature of many jobs instead of completely getting rid of them.