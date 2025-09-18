'AI Training At Level Never Seen Before': Microsoft CEO Unveils 'World's Most Powerful' Data Centre

Microsoft Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella announced that the tech giant has built the "world's most powerful data centre", named 'Fairwater', in the United States' Wisconsin.

Nadella unveiled the data centre through a post on social media platform X, and said that "it will deliver 10x the performance of the world’s fastest supercomputer today". It will also enable AI training and inference workloads at a level never seen before.

These data centres are built to power Microsoft AI, Open AI, Copilot and other AI workloads, according to a blog post by Scott Guthrie, executive vice president of the Cloud+AI branch of Microsoft.