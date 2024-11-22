Ironic: AI PCs Can Save Time, But Users Are Spending Longer On Digital Tasks

The switch to artificial intelligence computers represents a significant advancement in personal computing. An AI PC integrates artificial intelligence capabilities directly into its hardware and software.

AI and its incorporation into daily computing tasks can enhance productivity and efficiency. It can save precious time, even as people cumulatively lose nearly 15 hours a week on "digital chores", such as meeting transcriptions or drafting emails, a new study has found.

The Intel-commissioned survey of 6,000 respondents found that AI PCs can save individuals roughly 240 minutes a week on routine digital tasks. However, those respondents who already own an AI PC are actually spending longer on digital chores than those using a traditional PC.

This suggests that users are spending a long time identifying how best to communicate with AI tools to get their desired outcomes. It also highlights the need for user education to bridge the gap between the promise and reality of AI PCs.

While AI PCs can promote productivity gains, many users aren't aware of these benefits or don't know how to access them. Despite their increased availability, 86% of respondents have either never heard of or used an AI PC.

Although AI can process text near instantly (compared to the average human typing speed of 40 to 60 words per minute), users may not be able to save time when transcribing meetings or drafting copy if they don't know how to use the technology.

There is a correlation between awareness of AI PCs and their adoption. While only 32% of respondents who aren't familiar with AI PCs would consider purchasing one, this jumps to 64% among respondents who have used one before. This shows a promising outlook for consumer interest in AI PCs, but also demonstrates the need to drive awareness around this emerging technology.

The survey also discovered prohibitive misconceptions around these products, with 44% of respondents seeing AI PCs as a gimmick or futuristic technology, and 53% believing they are only for creatives or technical professionals.

Respondents spend an average of 899 minutes on administrative tasks on their personal devices a week, with coding (78 minutes), data analysis (74 minutes) and video editing (68 minutes) identified as the most time-consuming tasks.

When asked which feature of an AI PC they would most likely use, respondents identified real-time language translation (39%), file search optimisation (35%) and enhanced cybersecurity (32%) as the most enticing features. And 40% of consumers also feel positive about the adaptive capabilities of AI PCs to understand their habits and provide a more personalised experience.