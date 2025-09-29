AI May Replace 40% Of Human Jobs, Claims OpenAI CEO Sam Altman

Artificial Intelligence could take over 40% of the tasks currently performed by humans, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has said. Speaking to Axel Springer Global Reporters Network, Altman highlighted the rapid changes AI could bring to the global workforce, while pointing out that many tasks will evolve rather than disappear entirely.

“I can easily imagine a world where 30 to 40% of the tasks that happen in the economy today get done by AI in the not very distant future,” Altman said.

He said that while some jobs will disappear, many existing roles will change, and new ones will pop up.

“Think about the jobs that we did 30 years ago that may not exist at all today, or new jobs that were difficult to imagine 30 years ago that are now commonplace,” Altman added.

On AI’s capability to surpass humans, Altman was optimistic. “In many ways, GPT-5 is already smarter than me, at least, I think a lot of other people too. GPT-5 is capable of doing incredible things that many people find very impressive,” he said.

Altman also acknowledged that the system is still unable to do many tasks that humans perform easily. He said this gap would exist for some time, as humans continue to apply their “insight, creativity, and ingenuity” alongside AI tools. Altman added that he expects the trajectory of AI’s capabilities to remain “extremely steep.”