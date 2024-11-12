AI-Learning Combination Can Help Manage Uncertainty Better: Research

Addressing uncertainty is a critical challenge for leaders today as geopolitical tensions, shifting consumer preferences, talent disruptions, evolving regulations, and rapid technological advancements complicate the business landscape. According to a report by MIT Sloan Management Review and Boston Consulting Group, artificial intelligence is essential for meeting this challenge.

The report draws from a global survey of over 3,400 respondents across 21 industries and 136 countries, along with interviews with nine executives leading AI initiatives.

The research found that organisations that combine organisational learning with AI-specific learning outperform those that do neither or employ either alone.