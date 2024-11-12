AI-Learning Combination Can Help Manage Uncertainty Better: Research
Organisations combining organisational learning and AI-specific learning are up to 80% more effective at managing uncertainty.
Addressing uncertainty is a critical challenge for leaders today as geopolitical tensions, shifting consumer preferences, talent disruptions, evolving regulations, and rapid technological advancements complicate the business landscape. According to a report by MIT Sloan Management Review and Boston Consulting Group, artificial intelligence is essential for meeting this challenge.
The report draws from a global survey of over 3,400 respondents across 21 industries and 136 countries, along with interviews with nine executives leading AI initiatives.
The research found that organisations that combine organisational learning with AI-specific learning outperform those that do neither or employ either alone.
Combining AI And Learning Has Greater Success
According to the report, 15% of organisations integrate AI into their learning capabilities (Augmented Learners). These organisations are, compared to those with limited learning capabilities (Limited Learners):
1.6 times more likely to manage environmental and firm-specific uncertainties, including unexpected technological, regulatory, and workforce changes.
Twice as likely to be prepared to manage talent-related disruptions.
60% to 80% more likely to be effective at managing uncertainties in their external environments.
1.4 times more likely to recognise some revenue benefits from AI.
Augmented Learners Are Better Prepared To Manage Uncertainty
The survey results show a link between organisational learning and preparedness for talent mobility disruptions. Only 39% of Limited learners feel ready to manage knowledge loss from departing employees, while this rises to 64% in those with strong learning capabilities.
Using AI can further contribute to this readiness: 83% of Augmented Learners are prepared to deal with the uncertainty of knowledge disruption from talent mobility.
Compared with Limited Learners, Augmented Learners are more likely to be prepared to deal with uncertainty from technology disruptions (86% versus 49%) and regulatory disruptions (79% versus 48%). Large organisations with global operations can use AI to navigate complex, uncertain regulatory frameworks. Augmented Learners have an advantage here because they have abilities that those unable to learn with AI lack.