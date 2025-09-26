AI Is Hot, Quite Literally, But Microsoft's New Solution May Not Drain Local Water Supplies

Amongst these concerns, Microsoft has come up with a new way of cooling its data centres known as "microfluidics". This involves minute channels being etched into the back of a silicon chip through which coolant fluid flows, cooling the chip directly.

The grooves are thin and have similar dimensions to human hair, leaving very little margin for error. They are inspired by the veins in a leaf or a butterfly wing.

The software giant said that it used AI to find out the spots on the chip that heated up the most and built channels there to have more liquid coolant circulate in those areas.