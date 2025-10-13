AI Is Here To Empower Humans Not Replace Them, Google Cloud CEO Kurian Assures

Artificial intelligence is here to empower humans not replace them, Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian said. His remarks came when concerns of a possible widespread job loss, especially in the IT industry, has increased.

AI is here to help people do their job better by removing workload of minor tasks, rather than supplanting employees, Kurian said in an interview to Big Technology.

Google's Customer Engagement Suite, an AI-powered set of customer service tools launched last year, has taken on minor tasks like attending customer queries that do not warrant contacting servicing agent, he said. When the technology made debut, there were initial fears of job loss, but almost none of the clients of Google Cloud had let anyone leave.

By taking off the load of mundane and repeititive tasks, AI frees humans to do high-level thinking, explore creative, and do better decisions for areas where human judgment is necessary, he said.

He acknowledged that as the AI continues to evovle, fears of job loss will increase. Nevertheless, he expressed hope that there is definitely a middle ground.