AI Is Driving Mainframe Innovation: IBM Study

Mainframes have proven their importance through their ability to process vast amounts of data quickly, reliably and securely, and they will be key to unlocking the full potential of data-driven innovation.

According to a study by IBM Institute for Business Value, mainframe is playing a pivotal role in supporting artificial intelligence innovation, hybrid cloud strategies and acceleration of digital transformation for enterprises. With security and processing capabilities, the mainframe powers 70% of global transactions, on a value basis, the study showed.

The study found that organisations viewed the mainframe as an invaluable platform for deploying enterprise AI for a various functions, including driving innovation, bolstering cybersecurity, streamlining operations and modernising applications. Around 78% of the over 2,500 IT executives surveyed said their organisations were either piloting projects or operationalising initiatives that incorporated AI capabilities into mainframe applications and transactions.

With regard to propelling innovation, 79% agreed that the mainframe was essential for enabling AI-driven innovation and value creation. By applying AI directly to transactional workloads on the mainframe, businesses could extract new insights and enhance workforce productivity.

In terms of security, 90% of executives indicated their organisations were piloting or implementing AI-powered cybersecurity projects, with 82% citing the importance of the mainframe for monitoring, analysing and responding to cyber threats. Additionally, 74% said they were integrating AI into mainframe operations to enhance system management and maintenance. Meanwhile, 61% said using generative AI for application modernisation efforts on mainframes was important to their organisation.