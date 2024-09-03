AI, Gen AI Most Popular Technologies For Managing Rising Risk: KPMG Report

Risk management is becoming more complex and challenging given the pace of escalation of risk transformation, according to KPMG International’s new Future of Risk report. Around 61% of executives surveyed expected to see a significant increase in the level of risk they will be responsible for in the next three to five years.

At the same time, technological advances are accelerating, enabling risk professionals to manage change better, while at the same time bringing fresh risks. The study found that artificial intelligence and generative AI are the most popular types of technology for managing additional risk responsibilities.

AI and gen AI are also the most commonly identified solutions that the risk function is planning to invest in over the next three to five years. According to the survey, the technology is allowing practitioners to enhance their ability to filter through data, spot trends and suggest solutions.