AI Essential To Success For 93% Large Companies, But 76% Face Talent Shortage: Research

New research commissioned by UST, a digital solutions company, has found that most organisations are on board the artificial intelligence wagon but lack a skilled AI workforce. Obstacles to implementation include a lack of in-house AI skills, complex regulatory requirements and rising ethical concerns. These factors create uncertainty, slowing AI implementation and preventing the technology from reaching its full potential.

According to the research, 76% of respondents cited a shortage of AI-skilled personnel. While 92% agreed that AI implementation aligns with their strategic goals, only 5% reported no significant challenges in deployment. Fewer than 40% of organisations have confidence in their responsible AI framework, and around 70% are concerned that a lack of diversity in their AI workforce leads to biased outcomes.