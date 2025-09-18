AI Enters Politics: Japanese Party Chooses Artificial-Intelligence Leader After Disastrous Election Results

In an innovative turn of events, after its founder called it quits, a regional political party in Japan called Saisei no Michi or Path to Rebirth replaced him with an AI head, tentatively known as AI Penguin.

The founder's resignation came after the party's terrible defeat in the country's upper house elections that took place in July. Ten of the regional political party's candidates lost seats. Earlier, all 42 candidates of the Path to Rebirth party lost in the Tokyo assembly election in June.

Bearing the fruit of a successful online campaign, Ishimaru had surprised everyone and secured the second position in the 2024 Tokyo gubernatorial election; but he later quit after the party's disastrous election results.

It was after the founder's exit that Koki Okumura, a doctoral student of AI research declared in a news conference, "The new leader will be AI." He also told reporters that his role would be to assist the AI Penguin.

The details of the AI leader including how and when it will come into effect are yet to be ascertained and are still in the works.

Although as far as its role is concerned, the AI will not dictate political activities of party members but will focus on decisions, such as distribution of its resources among members, for example, said Okumura, who recently won a party contest to succeed Ishimaru.

The Path to Rebirth party, which was launched in January by former mayor of a small city in western Japan Shinji Ishimaru, does not have a policy platform and its members are free to set their own agendas, according to Japan Times.

Japan's news comes after Albania named the first ever AI Cabinet Minister on Sept 11. The AI-generated bot named Diella is to oversee all public procurement.

Originally launched earlier this year as an AI-powered assistant on the e-Albania platform, Diella, whose name means sun in Albania, was designed to streamline bureaucracy by issuing state documents electronically. Clad in traditional Albanian attire, the digital avatar guides users through voice commands and helps reduce delays.