AI Driving Intelligent CX, 70% Leaders Reimagining Customer Journeys: Zendesk Report

The shift to artificial intelligence-driven service will create a divide between companies who use AI to improve customer experiences and those that miss the mark on implementing or don’t embrace AI at all, according to the Customer Experience Trends Report by software-as-a-service company Zendesk.

There has been a rapid transition towards intelligent CX, and organisations that can bridge the divide will be able to deliver personalised experiences at scale and improve service quality while reducing costs, the report suggested.

The report showed that 70% of CX leaders surveyed are reimagining their customer journeys using tools like generative AI. This adoption has benefits, with 83% of leaders who are using generative AI in CX reporting positive return on investment.

“Businesses will need to rethink the structure of everything, from their tech stacks to their teams to how they deliver support. Companies that thrive will shift to a much more intelligent CX strategy, using AI to manage volume, lower costs, increase quality and ultimately improve customer satisfaction,” said Adrian McDermott, chief technology officer, Zendesk.

Chatbots Are Evolving Into Advanced Digital Agents

Two-thirds of CX leaders believe chatbots can build a stronger emotional connection with their customers. AI chatbots are evolving into skilled digital agents, playing an important role in customer service and overall CX. Their ability to mirror brand styles and evaluate their customers’ desires enables them to deliver tailored, accurate responses.

The development of chatbots aligns with rising expectations, with 68% of consumers in the Zendesk survey saying chatbots should have the same level of expertise and quality as highly skilled human agents. Over half expect to soon interact with advanced bots for quick and immediate responses.

Live And Immersive Interactions Will Enhance Experiences

Consumers now expect more than traditional support to enhance their experiences. More than half of those surveyed believed the way they interact with a company will change within two years.

People are embracing conversational commerce—buying products within chat interactions—and turning to live-streamed sessions for immediate help with shopping. To keep pace, 72% of CX leaders are partnering with external vendors and experts to implement conversational commerce. Sixty-five percent of leaders also believe that failure to leverage tools like live streaming that provide real-time support will lead to lost opportunities.

CX Leaders Driving Data Privacy

Even as demand for AI-enhanced personalised experiences increases, data privacy is becoming a central responsibility for CX leaders. Almost 77% of CX leaders see themselves as responsible for making sure their customers’ data is safe. Another 83% said data protection and cybersecurity are top priorities in their customer service strategy.

CX leaders are now focused on delivering solutions that protect data while facilitating personalised experiences and deploying AI. This is important because more than half of consumers surveyed felt they’re constantly under the threat of being scammed. When they see that a company is proactive about data security, they’re more likely to feel comfortable providing personal information, leading to stronger trust and loyalty.