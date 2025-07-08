Company Turns To AI For Cost Cutting, Ends Up Paying US Woman Rs 1.7 Lakh To Fix Errors

Relying on artificial intelligence for routine work has proved costly for a content agency. The company finally took help from a United States-based product manager to rework an AI-generated copy. This came with an additional cost of $2,000 (nearly Rs 1.71 lakh).

Sarah Skidd, a product marketing manager, revealed she is being hired by companies to fix issues created by artificial intelligence. The Arizona-based writer told BBC that she was recently paid $100 an hour by a content agency to fix AI-generated content. It took her nearly 20 hours, as she had to rewrite the entire copy for a hospitality client.

"It was the kind of copy you typically see in AI copy—just very basic; it wasn't interesting," Skidd told BBC. "It was supposed to sell and intrigue, but instead it was very vanilla."

Rather than making small changes, she "had to redo the whole thing" and ended up making over Rs 1.7 lakh in 20 hours.