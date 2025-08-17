AI Boom Seen Driving Next Decade Of Emerging Markets Performance

While much of the AI investment frenzy has focused on a handful of Silicon Valley firms, EM companies that can harness the technology or supply crucial components are benefitting. AI servers, for example, have become the main growth driver for Taiwan’s Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., which is known as Foxconn.

The top contributors to Bloomberg’s EM stock index this year are Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Tencent Holdings Ltd., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co., SK Hynix Inc. and Xiaomi Corporation, together accounting for 37% of the index’s rally.

Emerging-market stocks that are highly exposed to AI have even outperformed the so-called Magnificent Seven megacap tech firms so far this year, according to equities strategists at Citigroup Inc.

“You cannot invest in emerging markets without having a sanguine and optimistic view of what this AI story can evolve into from a corporate earnings perspective,” said Kunal Desai, London-based co-portfolio manager for global emerging markets equities at GIB Asset Management.

Desai said that Taiwan and South Korea will be “central drivers” of the EM market story over the next two to three years, with Malaysia, China, India, parts of Latin America and the Middle East seeing “disproportionate gains” due to their exposure to AI data and applications. His fund has invested in AI stocks during recent market dips, predicting that a third of emerging market returns will come from AI-related stocks in the coming years.

There are signs that the momentum will continue as AI adoption accelerates across segments including cloud computing and electrical vehicles. The average estimate of forward 12-month earnings for EM tech stocks has increased 15% since the start of the year, compared to 6% for EM stocks overall.

“The share of AI contribution from the performance standpoint will only grow from here,” said Xingchen Yu, an emerging markets strategist at UBS Global Wealth Management. “The rise of AI and tech is creating a new layer of secular growth, especially in North Asia.”