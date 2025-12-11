Business NewsTechnology'AI Architects' Crowned TIME's Person Of The Year 2025
The magazine's cover image recognises key figures instrumental in driving the AI revolution, like Sam Altman, Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk.

11 Dec 2025, 09:05 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
The cover image recognises key figures instrumental in driving the AI revolution, like Sam Altman, Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk (Image source: TIME/X)
The cover image recognises key figures instrumental in driving the AI revolution, like Sam Altman, Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk (Image source: TIME/X)
TIME Magazine has collectively named the "Architects of AI" as its Person of the Year for 2025, recognising the impact of tech titans whose deployment of artificial intelligence has propelled the technology of the era.

The designation honours the individuals who are "reshaping the information landscape, the climate, and our livelihoods," making decisions and multibillion-dollar bets that have cemented AI as the dominant force.

On the magazine's cover is Jensen Huang, the chief executive officer of Nvidia. Huang’s company has achieved the status of the world’s most valuable firm due to its near-monopoly on the advanced chips required to power the AI boom.

“Every industry needs it, every company uses it, and every nation needs to build it,” Huang had told TIME in a 75-minute interview in November, which was two days after announcing that Nvidia, the world’s first $5 trillion company, had once again beaten the market's earnings expectations. “This is the single most impactful technology of our time,” he said.  

“There’s a belief that the world’s GDP is somehow limited at $100 trillion,” Huang told TIME. “AI is going to cause that $100 trillion to become $500 trillion.”

The cover also includes other key figures instrumental in driving the revolution, like Sam Altman, chief executive officer of OpenAI. This comes as ChatGPT usage surpasses 800 million weekly users.

Usage of ChatGPT more than doubled, to 10% of the world’s population. “That leaves at least 90% to go,” Nick Turley, head of ChatGPT told TIME

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta Platforms, who placed generative AI chatbots into flagship products like Instagram and WhatsApp, is also seen on the cover. Elon Musk, who built data centers in record time to support his own AI venture, xAI, is also featured.

Another note-worthy mention in the cover-page story is top investors, like SoftBank’s Masayoshi Son, who plowed billions into chips, self-driving cars, and capital infrastructure.

