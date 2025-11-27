AI An 'Add-On': Anil Agarwal Calls Artificial Intelligence A Supplement To Human DNA

Vedanta Group Chairperson Anil Agarwal views artificial intelligence not as a threat to human roles, but as a powerful supplemental tool, or an "add on" to human intelligence.

In his recent post on X, the industrialist emphasised that the key to unlocking maximum efficiency and the "best outcome" is to treat AI as a collaborative partner, instructing users to actively combine AI's speed with their own critical "DNA".

Agarwal shared his personal experience, noting the dramatic transformation AI has brought to his own workflow. He stated that tasks which previously consumed "hours or days" can now be completed in "a few minutes".

Given this stance, the core of his advice is focused on the need for human oversight and interpretation when using AI. Agarwal cautioned that while AI provides quick output, one still has to use their own intelligence to interpret what AI tells them and take decisions.