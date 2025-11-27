AI An 'Add-On': Anil Agarwal Calls Artificial Intelligence A Supplement To Human DNA
Vedanta Group Chairperson Anil Agarwal views artificial intelligence not as a threat to human roles, but as a powerful supplemental tool, or an "add on" to human intelligence.
In his recent post on X, the industrialist emphasised that the key to unlocking maximum efficiency and the "best outcome" is to treat AI as a collaborative partner, instructing users to actively combine AI's speed with their own critical "DNA".
Agarwal shared his personal experience, noting the dramatic transformation AI has brought to his own workflow. He stated that tasks which previously consumed "hours or days" can now be completed in "a few minutes".
Given this stance, the core of his advice is focused on the need for human oversight and interpretation when using AI. Agarwal cautioned that while AI provides quick output, one still has to use their own intelligence to interpret what AI tells them and take decisions.
I believe artificial intelligence is not a substitute for human intelligence (HI) but is an add on, like a supplement.— Anil Agarwal (@AnilAgarwal_Ved) November 27, 2025
In my own experience, I have seen my productivity increase since I started using AI actively. Things which would take hours or days get done in a few minutes.â¦ pic.twitter.com/O3s6AENh3d
This step ensures that the AI-generated information is vetted by human minds for better accuracy, relevance, and alignment with goals. The human element, or "DNA," gets to take the final call when AI is treated at a supplement.
The Chairman actively encouraged his followers to embrace this synergy with AI. He posted, "I encourage you all to use AI but also your own DNA. Combine the two for best outcome." This perspective goes beyond passive technological adoption to advocate for an active partnership.
Here, he calls for human thinking and knowledge to guide the technology itself. According to Agarwal, the relationship between the two is symbiotic, "both AI and HI will thrive when they work together, in partnership."
By viewing AI as a supplementary tool, a highly effective assistant that handles the mechanical work, professionals can tap in and use its speed while retaining control over strategy.
Agarwal’s message reinforces the idea that human intelligence remains the most valuable asset, provided it is leveraged strategically alongside AI.