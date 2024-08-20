Agri-Tech Startup BharatRohan's Seed Trial Service Integrates Drone Survey, Data Analytics

BharatRohan, an agri-tech startup specialising in drone spectral imaging-based decision support systems for farmers, has launched a new version of SeedAssure, a service for seed companies for conducting hybrid evaluation trials. By integrating drone technology with data analysis, SeedAssure will help in crop monitoring and offering insights for evaluating seed performance.

For testing new hybrid or high-yield seeds under diverse climatic conditions, accurate and reliable data is crucial. The service overcomes the limitations of traditional human-based monitoring, providing data for companies to develop superior seeds. Seed companies now have an option to customise the visualisation platform as per their needs, BharatRohan said.

SeedAssure tracks and analyses eight parameters—plant count, chlorophyll content, canopy coverage, crop-specific traits, plant height, pest and disease severity, and germination rate—providing an overview of each seed variety's performance.