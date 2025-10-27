Beware! Tool Misuse To Privacy Breach—Top 10 Risks Of Agentic AI: How To Defend Yourself?

Agentic AI is fast becoming a ubiquitous asset to firms that have become integral parts of almost every digital workflow. As opposed to large language models, agentic AI is autonomous and has decision-making executive function.

This comes with its own set of challenges, exposing systems to new kinds of threats that a traditional digital security system might not be equipped to handle, according to Saugat Sindhu, Global Head – Advisory Services, Cybersecurity & Risk Services, Wipro Ltd.

Sindhu has highlighted ten major security risks stemming from agentic AI, as well as ways to defend against them: