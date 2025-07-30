Agentic AI To Redefine 10.3 Million Indian Jobs By 2030, Data Security Biggest Concern: ServiceNow
Research reveals Indian enterprises are outpacing markets in APAC in terms of AI maturity.
India is poised for the world’s largest workforce transformation, with agentic artificial intelligence expected to redefine 10.35 million roles by 2030, according to newly released ServiceNow AI Skills Research 2025, conducted in association with Pearson. This shift signals an opportunity for India’s talent base, shifting from process-driven tasks to purpose-led innovation.
ServiceNow’s index identifies Indian AI Pacesetters who are leading this transformation by getting five things right: a clear AI vision, platform-first thinking, the right talent mix, strong governance, and scaled agentic AI implementation. The impact: 57% report improved efficiency and productivity.
“India's AI journey is at a defining moment with agentic AI reshaping the workforce and redefining 10.35 million roles while creating over 3 million new tech jobs by 2030”, said Sumeet Mathur, senior vice president and managing director, ServiceNow India Technology and Business Centre.
“India has a generational opportunity to lead globally by developing AI-ready talent, redesigning workflows, and reorienting business models around continuous innovation”, Mathur added.
Agentic AI At Work: Shifting Roles Of India’s Workforce
The research highlights a range of role evolution:
High-automation roles like change managers and payroll clerks are changing, with AI agents taking over routine coordination.
High-augmentation roles such as implementation consultants and system admins are increasingly partnering with AI.
Manufacturing (8 million), retail (7.6 million), and education (2.5 million) sectors will bear the highest impact of this transformation.
With the world’s largest youth population and a dynamic digital economy, India is poised to add three million tech workers over the next five years.
Indian Enterprises Increasing AI Investments
Enterprises are prioritising roles such as AI configurators (66%), experience designers (57%), and data scientists (65%), as per research, and 13.5% of tech budgets are already committed to AI adoption. Almost 25% of Indian enterprises are in the transformation phase, outpacing markets like Singapore (20%) and Australia (21%).
Also, enterprises that redesigned workflows with AI reported a 63% boost in productivity.
Challenges In Skills And Security
Data security tops the list of concerns for 30% of Indian enterprises, the highest in the region. Additionally, 26% of organisations remain unclear about the future skillsets required.
To truly harness its potential, Indian enterprises must equip employees not only to review AI outputs, but to interrogate the processes and data that shape them.