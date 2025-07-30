Agentic AI To Redefine 10.3 Million Indian Jobs By 2030, Data Security Biggest Concern: ServiceNow

India is poised for the world’s largest workforce transformation, with agentic artificial intelligence expected to redefine 10.35 million roles by 2030, according to newly released ServiceNow AI Skills Research 2025, conducted in association with Pearson. This shift signals an opportunity for India’s talent base, shifting from process-driven tasks to purpose-led innovation.

ServiceNow’s index identifies Indian AI Pacesetters who are leading this transformation by getting five things right: a clear AI vision, platform-first thinking, the right talent mix, strong governance, and scaled agentic AI implementation. The impact: 57% report improved efficiency and productivity.

“India's AI journey is at a defining moment with agentic AI reshaping the workforce and redefining 10.35 million roles while creating over 3 million new tech jobs by 2030”, said Sumeet Mathur, senior vice president and managing director, ServiceNow India Technology and Business Centre.

“India has a generational opportunity to lead globally by developing AI-ready talent, redesigning workflows, and reorienting business models around continuous innovation”, Mathur added.