Agentic AI Company H Launches Cloud-Based Web Agent

H, a provider of agentic artificial intelligence, has launched Runner H, a cloud-based web agent. The company has announced the beta release of Runner H 0.1, taking a step towards artificial superintelligence.

H leverages its proprietary foundation and action models to deliver advanced agents capable of reasoning, planning, and execution. These agents automate complex, repetitive workflows while remaining under human oversight. Runner H can integrate with multi-system and legacy solutions in large enterprises while offering entrepreneurs a virtual team of agents.

"We are thrilled to bring agentic AI to market with Runner H," said Charles Kantor, chief executive officer of H. "This is about empowering people to harness AI like never before. Runner H allows users to automate workflows, streamline tasks, and own the web."