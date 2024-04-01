Adobe, Marriott Expand Partnership To Deliver Personalised Guest Experiences At Scale

Adobe has announced that it is working with Marriott International to help the hospitality brand deepen its relationships with guests through personalised experiences, from the time someone researches a trip to when they arrive on property.

Adobe will support Marriott’s digital services, including online reservations through owned channels, its Marriott Bonvoy travel programme and digital interactions that happen when guests are on property. Personalisation is important across the three touchpoints, with modern-day travellers expecting brands to be aware of the preferences they voluntarily share.

Adobe Experience Cloud enterprise applications, including Real-Time Customer Data Platform and Journey Optimizer, will enable Marriott to connect data from sources and understand guest’s needs, with insights to orchestrate personalisation at scale, the company said.

“Adobe Experience Cloud uniquely brings together applications that help brands make sense of disparate data across their organisation, and then take action on it through building customer profiles and orchestrating cross-channel experiences,” said Amit Ahuja, senior vice president, Experience Cloud Platform and Products at Adobe. “Marriott is leading the way in tapping digital channels to fortify guest relationships, and our expanded collaboration supports this initiative through the lens of highly personalised experiences at scale.”

With Adobe Real-Time CDP, Marriott can build customer profiles that update in real time as interactions happen across online or offline channels. This can provide teams information about a guest’s journey along with the brand and individual preferences.

According to Adobe, Journey Optimizer can help Marriott create one-to-one personalisation at scale, which can help the company match individuals with the best options across its portfolio of brands and properties.

“The Adobe Experience Cloud is helping our teams across the globe to deliver highly personalised moments at scale throughout the entire journey and across touchpoints, including Marriott’s award-winning Marriott Bonvoy App,” said Amit Manurkar, vice president, digital content and MarTech, Marriott International.