Adobe Launches Acrobat AI Assistant For Enterprises To Improve Productivity

Adobe has announced the availability of Acrobat AI Assistant for enterprise customers. AI Assistant features are now available through an add-on subscription to all Reader and Acrobat enterprise and individual customers across desktop, web and mobile.

Integrated into Acrobat workflows, AI Assistant is a generative AI-powered conversational engine aimed at improving document productivity. Employees can generate insights they can verify with intelligent citations and create emails, reports and presentations from the information in their documents.

The features are governed by data security protocols, and no customer document content is used to train the large language model that Acrobat AI Assistant leverages, Adobe said.

"Acrobat AI Assistant dramatically reduces time spent reading and searching for information, enabling employees to develop insights faster and slash the time they spend creating content," said Abhigyan Modi, senior vice president, Adobe Document Cloud.

According to Adobe, Acrobat AI Assistant features include:

AI Assistant: The assistant recommends questions and provides answers based on a document’s content through an intuitive, conversational interface.

Generative Summary: Quick understanding of the content inside long documents with short overviews in easy-to-read formats.

Citations: Adobe’s custom attribution engine and proprietary AI generate citations so users can easily verify the source of AI Assistant’s answers.

Navigation: Clickable links help users quickly locate the information they need in long documents.

Content: Users can consolidate and format information into top takeaways and text for emails, presentations, blogs and reports. A copy button helps create and share business content with colleagues and stakeholders.

According to Adobe, the AI Assistant allows companies to stay in control of their data, delivering insights based on documents users provide versus insights from broad enterprise information, helping guard against other types of data being analysed and used for unintended purposes. It features admin-level granular controls, including the ability to select users/user groups for access and enable just-in-time provisioning.