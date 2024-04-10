Adobe Introduces New Version Of Frame.io Creative Collaboration Platform

Adobe has introduced the new Frame.io V4, a creative collaboration platform aimed at simplifying workflows across content creation and production. With rising demand for video content, creatives and stakeholders are often slowed down by disconnected tools and systems. Frame.io V4 is designed to meet the needs of creative teams, delivering personalised content at scale by centralising feedback, reducing revisions and accelerating the delivery of media assets, Adobe said.

“As the demand for all content types—from video and images to design and documents—continues to skyrocket, the needs of Frame.io’s community have evolved. Companies, brands and individuals all need one unified platform that streamlines how teams and stakeholders come together to ideate, collaborate and create,” said Emery Wells, co-founder of Frame.io and vice president, Creative Product Group at Adobe.

The platform’s new design and performance support different steps of the content creation lifecycle, including workflow management, creative review, approval, sharing and presentation, Adobe said.

According to the company, V4 offers a new metadata framework, which allows users to tag, organise and view their media based on how their teams work. The platform also features Collections, a saved view of assets that allows users to select, filter, group and sort their media using metadata.

The unified player architecture offers an immersive media viewing experience, with consistent controls across multiple file types. Users will have more ways to share feedback, including a commenting system with new features.

V4 extends support for video beyond post-production workflows, including casting, location scouting and footage reviews, and support for content types such as images, design and PDF files.

Users can manage review and approval for creative assets in a marketing campaign, organised by distribution channel and grouped by asset type, while displaying metadata such as specs and media spend.

New Frame.io integrations with Photoshop and Workfront will help streamline collaboration for enterprises across the content supply chain. As part of Adobe GenStudio—a generative AI-first offering for marketers to plan, create, manage and measure on-brand content—Frame.io can be combined with Express and Firefly Services to enable content production at scale.

Frame.io V4 will begin to roll out in beta, and is planned to launch later this year for team and enterprise customers, the company said.