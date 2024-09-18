Adobe Introduces New Solutions For Brands To Personalise, Measure AI-Generated Content

Adobe Inc. has introduced new solutions across Experience Cloud for brands to unlock greater value with artificial intelligence-generated content. The new offerings will enable teams to personalise, test and measure AI-generated content.

As organisations adopt image and copy generation tools to assist in the ideation and refinement of marketing assets, the need to show return on investment has increased. Brands can address this by matching AI-generated content with customer preferences, while creating a feedback loop through insights. These AI solutions allow campaigns to be adjusted and optimised in real time, Adobe said.

With Adobe Content Analytics, insights can pinpoint specific content attributes of target audiences, helping inform teams on what they create in the future. In Experience Manager, real-time experimentation capabilities on the web will direct visitors towards AI-generated variants for better conversion. Also, Journey Optimizer will allow brands to generate multiple variations of marketing content based on performance goals to automate testing and optimisation, the company said.

According to Adobe, new solutions include:

Adobe Content Analytics: Content analytics within Customer Journey Analytics provides attribute-level insights on content across platforms such as web and mobile. These insights can provide a view of customer journey across touchpoints.

AI Assistant Content Accelerator In Adobe Journey Optimizer: The solution allows marketers to generate on-brand marketing assets for channels, including email and SMS, while optimising for target audiences based on language, tone and content type. As the assets are being generated, users receive multiple copy and imagery variations for real-time performance testing and experimentation.

Experience Manager Edge Delivery Services, Self-Learning Experimentation: For AI-generated content variations, such as text or images on a web page, brands will be able to drive real-time experimentation. Users will be automatically presented with content variations, offering a better understanding of which assets resonate most with target audiences.

“Personalising customer experiences in today’s environment can require thousands of variations for different marketing channels and regions, a problem that has been alleviated with the support of generative AI,” said Amit Ahuja, senior vice president, digital experience business, Adobe. “Marketers are being challenged to ensure that AI-generated variants also resonate with customers, and Adobe’s latest innovations will help brands meet the moment through real-time experimentation and actionable insights.”