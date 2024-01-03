Addverb's Bot Verse: Exploring The 'World's Largest' Mobile Robot Factory

Robotics firm Addverb Technologies Ltd. has its eyes set on globalising its revenue mix, with a top-line target of Rs 500 crore for the current financial year.

NDTV Profit visited the Reliance Industries Ltd.-backed company's factory in Greater Noida, touted to be the largest mobile robot manufacturing facility in the world.

Addverb was founded in 2016 by former Asian Paints Ltd. executives Sangeet Kumar, Prateek Jain, Satish Shukla and Bir Singh. Chairperson Jalaj Dani is a co-promoter at the paintmaker. It set up its first factory named Bot Valley in 2021 in Noida and launched Bot Verse in Greater Noida in June this year.

"Bot Valley's capacity was completely utilised, so we came up with the plan to put another manufacturing facility," Shukla told NDTV Profit, while on a shop-floor visit. "It is spread across 15 acres and this is the world's largest mobile robot manufacturing facility."

The plant has a capacity to manufacture 1 lakh robots per year. At present, around 14 types of robots are manufactured at the facility, all of which provide warehouse automation solutions for businesses. Apart from backers GAIL (India) Ltd. and RIL, its clients include Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Flipkart, Amazon.com Inc., PepsiCo Inc., The Coca-Cola Co. and Marico Ltd.