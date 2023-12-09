Adani Total Gas To Install 75,000 EV Charging Stations By 2030
The company has also switched its operations vehicle fleet, from diesel to CNG.
Adani Total Gas Ltd. announced its target to install 75,000 electric vehicle charging stations by the year 2030, Gautam Adani said in a tweet on Friday.
He said the company has switched its operations vehicle fleet, which covers 37 million kilometers every year, from diesel to compressed natural gas.
The company, per its Greenmosphere initiative, stated having planted 2.2 lakh trees in light of the 28th United Nations Climate Change conference.
The plantation contributes to cutting down 3,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere every year.
The COP 28 summit is being held from Nov. 30 to Dec. 23 at Expo City, Dubai.
"All our own 50 sites are now powered by rooftop solar panels," the tweet also mentioned.
The company also launched its green hydrogen production and blending pilot in Ahmedabad ahead of the global climate meet.
The project will blend green hydrogen—produced via electrolysis of water and renewable power for over 4,000 residential and commercial customers in the city, according a statement last week.
Shares of Adani Total Gas ended 0.28% lower at Rs 1,155.8 apiece on Friday, snapping a three-day winning streak.
The scrip has over doubled during a two-week period, gaining more than 115%, and rising by nearly 65% during the week ending Dec. 8.
