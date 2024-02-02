Accolite And Bounteous Announce Merger To Strengthen Digital Transformation Services

Accolite Digital, a digital engineering, cloud, data and artificial intelligence services provider, and Bounteous, a digital innovation company, have announced their merger, creating an end-to-end consultancy offering digital transformation services.

The new company will be headquartered out of Chicago with offices across North America, Europe and Asia. It will have a total workforce of around 5,000 people, including around 3,400 in India, the companies said in a release. Keith Schwartz will serve as CEO and Leela Kaza will serve as co-CEO of the new company.

According to the release, the new company will offer AI, data, cloud, customer experience, marketing technology, digital commerce and product engineering solutions. Enterprises will be able to leverage a scaled and diversified team across the globe.

Kaza, founder and CEO of Accolite, said, "With the digital innovation mastery of Bounteous combined with Accolite’s digital engineering expertise and talent across North America, EMEA and APAC, we are uniquely positioned to empower our clients to create extraordinary customer experiences that inspire genuine brand appreciation and long-term loyalty.

The combined entity will serve organisations across industries such as banking, financial and insurance, consumer goods and retail, healthcare, logistics, telecommunications, technology, and travel and hospitality.

“This combination accelerates the realisation of the vision Bounteous has been working towards since our founding—to become the world's preeminent digital innovation partner. Accolite shares our obsession with customer success and has an admirable track record of creating lasting value and impact for their clients," said Schwartz, co-founder and CEO of Bounteous.