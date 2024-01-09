Accenture To Expand Network Of Generative AI Studios To Nine Countries

Accenture Plc. is setting up generative artificial intelligence studios in nine countries across Asia-Pacific and Latin America to respond to growing enterprise interest in the technology. While its generative AI studios already exist in India and Singapore, it will expand its network to Australia, Argentina, Brazil, Greater China, Japan, Mexico and Philippines.

The studios will help connect enterprises with data and AI experts from Accenture, along with ecosystem partners, ventures and strategic investments to enable rapid experimentation, co-creation and scaling of generative AI solutions, using the company’s responsible AI framework as a foundation, the company said.

“Clients today are ready to move beyond proof of concepts and into production to tackle more complex business problems across their value chain. They also recognise that generative AI introduces new, unique risks that need consideration and mitigation,” said Leo Framil, chief executive officer of Accenture Growth Markets.

According to a recent Accenture survey, 77% of C-suite leaders in APAC plan to increase their AI-related spending in 2024 as companies move from proof of concept to customising foundation models with proprietary data. Around 84% of the C-suite leaders in LATAM plan to do the same.

“Harnessing the true potential of generative AI lies in going deeper, and building a strong data strategy, anchored in a digital core including a modern cloud and ERP infrastructure, and mature data and AI capabilities,” said Vivek Luthra, data and AI lead for Accenture Growth Markets.

“Our generative AI studios strengthen our existing investments in data and AI to provide our clients with a full spectrum of capabilities to build and scale AI to improve productivity and drive growth,” Luthra said.

The studios will cater to various industry and functional needs, but each will also specialise in one or more industries, including banking, insurance, telecommunications, public sector, manufacturing, renewable energy, chemicals and mining, Accenture said. The studios will be operational in January 2024, except in Argentina and Mexico, which will join the network later this year.

The studios are part of Accenture’s $3 billion investment in data and AI. The company also recently announced the launch of specialised services to help enterprises build their own large language models, that are tailored to meet specific business needs.