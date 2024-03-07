Accenture Launches AI-Native Learning Platform, To Acquire EdTech Firm Udacity

Accenture has announced the launch of its artificial intelligence-native learning platform, LearnVantage, to help enterprises reskill and upskill their people in technology, data and AI to achieve greater business value.

The company said it will invest $1 billion in LearnVantage over three years and will acquire digital education company Udacity to accelerate capabilities of the learning platform.

The platform aims to help identify gaps in relevant skills being created by advances in technologies and then provide the industry-specific training needed to fill those gaps. This includes delivering personalised learning experiences for technical and business users, ranging from AI, data science, cloud and cybersecurity training for IT professionals to generative AI training for board and C-suite members, Accenture said.

According to Accenture research, upskilling the workforce is the No. 1 challenge for business leaders, with 51% of organisations starting to see negative impacts from worsening IT skills shortages. In addition, 94% of workers said they want to learn new skills to work with gen AI, but only 5% of organisations provide gen AI training at scale.