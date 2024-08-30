Accenture, Google Cloud Boost AI, Cybersecurity With 45% Projects Moving To Production

Accenture Plc. and Google Cloud announced that their alliance is advancing solutions for enterprise clients and seeing strong momentum across industries in two areas: generative artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.

The two companies said they are increasing their investments in services that support businesses through various stages of gen AI projects, including providing expertise to determine optimal use cases, piloting projects for innovation and deploying engineering capabilities to scale the technology and secure the enterprise.

Accenture and Google Cloud are also deepening their cybersecurity work as enterprises adapt to new risks unique to gen AI, including securing model data, managing cyberattacks and delivering remediation services that minimise breach impact and enable faster recovery.

Through their joint generative AI Centre of Excellence, which was launched in December 2023, 45% of joint client projects have moved from gen AI proof-of-concepts to production, the companies said. The companies will further increase support for organisations as they use AI to optimise business functions, address industry needs and protect against cybersecurity threats.

“The strategic, industry and technical expertise of our joint gen AI Centre of Excellence is enabling clients to solve not only complex business challenges right now, but also create a strong foundation for future innovation, resilience and growth,” said Julie Sweet, chair and chief executive officer at Accenture.

Through the joint gen AI CoE, Accenture and Google Cloud have delivered new gen AI solutions, managed services and more than 60 joint industry accelerators, the companies announced. These accelerators are based on Accenture’s gen AI use cases and help enterprises solve challenges such as optimising supply chains, improving product distribution, enhancing retail experiences, increasing purchase conversion rates, automating document processing and improving efficiency.

“Through our expanded partnership today, we are rapidly accelerating gen AI adoption by providing customers with the technical expertise, engineering resources and AI-optimised tools they need to scale and succeed,” said Thomas Kurian, chief executive officer at Google Cloud.