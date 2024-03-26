Accenture, Adobe To Develop Industry-Specific Generative AI Solutions For Marketers

Accenture Plc. said it will co-develop industry-specific solutions with Adobe Inc. using Firefly—Adobe’s family of creative generative artificial intelligence models—to help organisations create personalised content at scale.

Accenture will integrate Adobe Firefly Custom Models into marketing services offered by Accenture Song, to provide organisations with industry-specific information required to train models on their proprietary data and brand guidelines.

Firefly is also accessible via APIs through Firefly Services, and through Adobe Creative Cloud and Experience Cloud applications.

By generating content that aligns with their brand style and design language, marketers can build templatised campaigns that can be refined based on performance data and impact. This approach aims to streamline the content creation process and reduce the need for manual adjustments.

“Whether it’s consumer goods companies scaling their product data and images in e-marketplaces worldwide, or healthcare providers ensuring brand standards for patient safety, the demand for scalable generative AI solutions is increasing,” said David Droga, chief executive officer, Accenture Song.

“By bringing together Adobe technology with Accenture Song’s tech-powered creativity, we can help democratise the ability for teams to develop creative assets and accelerate content supply chain transformation,” Droga said.

Accenture said its engineers will be trained on Firefly, allowing them to provide support for organisations deploying generative AI campaigns. Accenture and Adobe will initially focus on retail and consumer goods, automotive, financial services and health industries.

As part of the collaboration, Accenture will leverage Firefly within its own marketing organisation for content creation. Accenture said it can customise content across the 19 industries it serves using Firefly Custom Model basis its brand style and design language.

"Firefly is an enterprise grade solution that powers a full suite of generative capabilities—from content generation to editing to assembly—through our industry-leading applications and enterprise automation APIs," said David Wadhwani, president, digital media business, Adobe.