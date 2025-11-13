Aadhaar Vs mAadhaar App: How Are They Different? All You Need To Know
UIDAI’s new Aadhaar app and the existing mAadhaar app serve different purposes despite appearing similar on app stores.
The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) recently launched a new Aadhaar app, providing citizens with a secure and paperless way to carry their digital Aadhaar cards on smartphones. The app is available for free on both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, offering an alternative to carrying a physical Aadhaar card for identity verification.
UIDAI already had another app, mAadhaar, available in app marketplaces at the time of the new app’s launch. The two, however, are meant to serve different functions within the Aadhaar ecosystem.
How are Aadhaar and mAadhaar different?
While both apps come from UIDAI and are available for download on the Play Store and App Store, their purposes are distinct. mAadhaar focuses on providing Aadhaar-related services such as downloads, updates and verification. The new Aadhaar app, on the other hand, emphasises security, digital storage and family profile management.
ALSO READ
PAN To Be Deactivated On Jan. 1, 2026, If Not Linked With Aadhaar: Step-By-Step Guide To Link Online
What is the mAadhaar App?
The mAadhaar app was UIDAI’s first mobile application, created as a mobile-first platform for accessing various Aadhaar-related services. It functions as a compact version of UIDAI’s website and allows users to perform several tasks such as downloading e-Aadhaar, generating Virtual ID (VID) and obtaining a PDF version of the Aadhaar card.
In addition, users can share their Aadhaar QR code, request offline authentication, order a PVC Aadhaar card and verify their registered email address and mobile number. The app’s design is simple, with all available services listed on its home screen.
What is the New Aadhaar App?
The new Aadhaar app is part of UIDAI’s broader effort to promote a paperless and digital identity ecosystem. It serves as a secure digital storage space for Aadhaar cards belonging to the user and their family members.
The app enables users to link up to five Aadhaar profiles on one mobile device, provided all profiles share the same registered mobile number. It also supports face authentication for login, biometric locking for enhanced security and the sharing of digital IDs through QR codes and verifiable credentials.
But unlike mAadhaar, this new app does not allow users to update their Aadhaar details, request a physical card, or verify their contact information. Instead, its primary focus is on digital identity management and secure sharing of Aadhaar data. In short, mAadhaar is a service-oriented app, while the new Aadhaar app is a digital identity management tool.