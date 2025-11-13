Aadhaar Vs mAadhaar App: How Are They Different? All You Need To Know

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) recently launched a new Aadhaar app, providing citizens with a secure and paperless way to carry their digital Aadhaar cards on smartphones. The app is available for free on both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, offering an alternative to carrying a physical Aadhaar card for identity verification.

UIDAI already had another app, mAadhaar, available in app marketplaces at the time of the new app’s launch. The two, however, are meant to serve different functions within the Aadhaar ecosystem.