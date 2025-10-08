A Single ‘Find My iPhone’ Ping Unravelled the UK’s Biggest Phone Theft Ring

Security staff at the site found the traced handset inside a box with 894 other devices, nearly all of which were stolen and prepared for shipment to Hong Kong, Gavin said.

This led to a series of police operations and coordinated raids on 28 properties across London and Hertfordshire, resulting in the seizure of more than 2,000 stolen devices and the arrest of 18 individuals.

Police believe the network has stolen as many as 40,000 phones across the UK and shipped them to China over the last year.

The Metropolitan Police further said that the gang focused on stealing Apple products due to their high resale value. They believe that thieves in the UK were being paid up to 300 pounds per handset even while the same device could fetch up to $4,000 in China.

Authorities now believe that criminals in the UK are switching from drug dealing to phone theft as it is a more lucrative business.

"We're hearing that some criminals are stopping dealing drugs and moving on to the phone business because it's more lucrative," Policing Minister Sarah Jones said.