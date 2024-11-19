A Premium Google Pixel Laptop May Be On Its Way

Google is reportedly developing a laptop bearing the Pixel brand. According to an internal email obtained by Android Headline, Google is developing a laptop in the code-name of Snowy.

According to the report, the future laptop can be compared to other high-end models, such as the Apple MacBook Pro, Samsung Galaxy Chromebook, Dell XPS and Microsoft Surface Laptop.

The tech giant is looking to expand its devices ecosystem after the success of its smartphones and tablets by releasing a high-end laptop to address the requirements of the premium market. Google is benchmarking and testing the device against some of the best in the market, so it should have a premium build quality and design.

It is anticipated that the laptop would have a high-resolution display with a high refresh rate, like the Pixel smartphone line, which would suit the purposes of work and entertainment both.

Although it is not yet quite certain, the laptop is most likely going to run on Android, as there have been reports that Google is planning to merge Android and Chrome OS. While Chrome OS is primarily for laptops, the Android operating system is intended for smartphones, tablets, smartwatches and TVs.

According to reports, Google wants Android OS to be included with upcoming "Chromebooks". The planned new Pixel laptop could hence run a new version of desktop Android rather than more familiar Chrome OS.

Google's first Chromebook and the first product to use the Pixel moniker was the Chromebook Pixel. It was a high-end device with a $1,300 launch price that was notable for its impressive design and high-end specs. The Chromebook Pixel boasted an Intel Core i5-3427U processor, 4GB RAM, and a 32GB/64GB SSD. Its stunning 4:3 aspect ratio display, which complemented the trend of screens with a focus on work, helped make it stand out.

A second Chromebook Pixel was introduced by Google in 2015. The company has since developed a number of lower-end models, including the PixelBook in 2017 and the PixelBook Go in 2019, which was the last laptop from the Google stable.