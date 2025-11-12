'A Piece Of Cloth' iPhone Pocket — Why, Oh Why Apple?

Back in 2004, Steve Jobs boldly mocked his company’s “revolutionary new product” (direct quote from his keynote), adding that it will “keep your iPod warm on cold days,” only to leave the audience in splits. The $29 iPod Sock was born that day. For that price, it remained relatively popular for eight years before getting axed in 2012.

Yesterday, it felt like the iPod Sock rose from the ashes, only now to keep an iPhone warm, and only now costing a whopping $230.

Apple unveiled a limited-edition iPhone accessory dubbed the iPhone Pocket. This cross-body pouch has a 3D-knitted design with a ribbed mesh texture, and can store your iPhone, AirPods, and various small daily accessories. It is crafted by the esteemed Issey Miyake Design Studio, the same team behind the famous black turtlenecks favoured by Jobs.