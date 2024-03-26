76% Indian Enterprises To Boost Generative AI Investments For Sustainability: IBM Study

A new study by IBM Institute for Business Value shows that 76% of Indian enterprises said they plan to increase their investment in generative artificial intelligence for sustainability, and 63% agreed that gen AI will be important for their sustainability efforts.

The study indicated that by reshaping the operationalisation of sustainability, organisations can unlock considerable business value. It emphasised the importance of businesses embedding sustainability into all facets of operations, as compared to treating it as an optional addition.

As per the study, organisations in India that embed sustainability are 41% more likely to attribute improvement in revenue from their sustainability efforts and are 90% more likely to outperform their peers on profitability. Additionally, spending on sustainability reporting exceeds spending on sustainability innovation by 38% in India, indicating demand for solutions that facilitate efficient data management and reporting.

“With AI reshaping industries, integrating sustainability into core business practices add to the long-term value creation. The commitment of businesses to invest in gen AI for sustainability signals a promising move towards a greener, more prosperous future,” said Sandip Patel, managing director, IBM India.