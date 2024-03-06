63 Moons Introduces Suite Of Customised Cybersecurity Solutions

IT firm 63 Moons Technologies has announced the introduction of customised cybersecurity solutions for individuals, organisations and the country.

The company formerly knows a Financial Technology Ltd. has launched three cybersecurity verticals: CYBX for mobile phones, 63 SATS for enterprise servers, and Cyberdome for cities, states and nation. These are enabled by a centralised security operations centre and supported by a decentralised franchise network.

CYBX helps mobile phone users make secure calls through its Dialer App with a verified number database, according to 63 Moons. It helps to check WiFi status and associated risks, protect from malicious inbound messages, identify potential threats and verify URL safety. It tracks application network and resource utilisation and provides a dashboard showing the heath of apps.

63 SATS provides customised enterprise solution for protecting digital infrastructure. The vertical also offers adversarial simulation, cloud security and cyber threat intelligence with dark web/botnet monitoring, the company said.

Cyberdome offers defence-grade, secure communications, the company said. It provides cloud security, data protection against ransomware and data privacy threat intelligence.

“The rollout of CYBX, 63 SATS and Cyberdome is a testament to our unwavering commitment to safeguard every internet-connected device across India,” said Neehar Pathare, tech chief executive officer at 63 SATS.