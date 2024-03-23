60% Children At Risk Of Digital Addiction: Survey

A new survey has revealed that about 60% of children between the age of 5-16 years exhibit behaviours indicative of potential digital addiction, underscoring the urgent need for effective strategies to mitigate these negative effects.

The survey, based on a sample size of 1,000 parents, is conducted by smart parent solution company Baatu Technologies Pvt.

The survey aims to expose how heightened screen exposure poses various risks, including poor sleep quality, reduced physical activity, social withdrawal, and decreased academic performance.