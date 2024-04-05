52% GCCs In India Actively Adopting ESG Agenda: EY Report

Around 52% of global capability centres in India are actively embracing the environment, social and governance agenda, and about 70% of these are advancing the tech agenda for ESG implementation, according to EY India's ESG GCC Report 2024.

The report showed that GCCs are setting up dedicated teams to collaborate with global organisations for ESG initiatives, with primary support areas being in the enablement of processes, data and technology.

Around 67% of GCCs said they are currently developing internal sustainability plans to improve their ESG performance. For their global entities, GCCs are integrating ESG into capabilities like project management, supplier risk management, reporting, technology and analytics.

The report collected insights from more than 45 GCCs on how ESG is being embedded in these centres.

Arindam Sen, partner and GCC sector leader, EY India, said, “As we stand at the cusp of a new era defined by sustainability, we are witnessing GCCs take yet another step up the value chain. With a robust commitment to ESG priorities, GCCs have the potential to drive transformative change and establish sustainable practices.”