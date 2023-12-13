51% Indians Believe AI Will Enhance Productivity At Work: PwC Survey

A majority of Indians (51%) believe that artificial intelligence will increase their productivity at work, provided their organisations support them with upskilling opportunities, a survey by PwC found. India’s average is higher than the global average of 31%, who think AI will benefit them at work.

According to PwC’s India Workforce Hopes and Fears Survey 2023, the country can become a pioneer in incorporating AI technology into business if the industry moves ahead with the right upskilling approach.

Workforce Transformation On The Horizon

The survey showed that 62% of Indian employees believe the skills required to do their jobs will change significantly over the next five years, compared to 36% globally. Of the employees surveyed, 69% are also aware of how these requirements will change.

Of the Indian respondents, 24% said AI would impact the nature of their work in a negative way, which was 10% more than the global average. Additionally, 21% of the respondents believed that AI will take over their jobs, compared to 13% globally.

“Most Indian leaders are aware of the criticality to transform their workforce for the future success of their businesses. Similarly, as their work and workplace are undergoing significant changes, employees in India are highly aware of the urgency to upskill. It is increasingly becoming an important factor in their career decisions,” said Kartik Rishi, partner, PwC India.

“However, organisations continue to adopt a much lesser focus on skills, especially those for the future, in their talent strategies and programmes. Adopting a forward-looking, skills-first approach, which is integrated into their business processes will be a key factor for leaders in sustaining businesses over the next decade,” Rishi added.

Restless Workforce

According to the survey, the Indian workforce is restless, with 42% of workers saying they plan to change jobs within the next year because they expect better compensation and promotions, compared to 2% worldwide.

Additionally, 70% of Indian respondents are willing to request a promotion, compared to 35% of their global counterparts. The survey found that even though a significant amount of organisational efforts are focussed on younger employees, managers and senior executives will also require attention.

“Amidst the rising uncertainty and seismic impact of AI, the workforce is demanding more from their employers on all counts. The workforce is not settling with a competitive compensation only—which continues to be hygiene—but also deeper job satisfaction, and faster growth opportunities to fulfil their aspirations,” said PwC India Partner Anumeha Singh.

“To thrive, organisations and leaders will need to make some tough choices while blending adaptability with innovative workforce structures and career pathways for an ever-evolving landscape,” Singh added.